Karim Benzema will STILL get a medal if France win the World Cup

Karim Benzema could still get a medal if France win the World Cup – despite not featuring for a minute throughout the tournament.

The Real Madrid striker was called up to the squad and expected to be the focal point in attack, before pulling out on the eve of the tournament through injury. Olivier Giroud has stepped into the breach in his absence and has even broken Thierry Henry's all-time goalscoring record in Qatar.

It was rumoured that Didier Deschamps could well turn to Benzema for this game – quashed by the man itself – but regardless, the 34-year-old could still call himself a World Cup winner by the end of the day…

Karim Benzema is still in the France squad… technically

France's line-up against Poland in the last-16 – can you spot Karim Benzema's name? (Image credit: BBC Sport)

This was France's line-up for the last-16 clash against Poland. Players who are unavailable – including the injured Lucas Hernandez – are faded out of the line-up.

Look who else is there, as No.19.

Benzema was never replaced in the France squad. While Deschamps called up Randal Kolo Muani to replace the injured Christopher Nkunku before the tournament began, he never bothered to get another forward in when Karim Benzema was struck down in the run-up to the competition. This, according to FIFA, means that Benzema is still in the squad – and that's why he would still be available for the final, were he fit.

And as we can see from an example of the final four years ago, players who aren't technically a part of the squad but still registered are still eligible for silverware.

Nikola Kalinic poses for a portrait ahead of a World Cup that he refused to have anything to do with (Image credit: Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

In the last tournament, Croatia sent home former Blackburn Rovers star Nikola Kalinic after the first game of the tournament. Kalinic, on the bench for the opening fixture against Nigeria, refused to come on as a substitute (opens in new tab) for some reason – so when Croatia lost in the final against France, the sulky striker then refused his silver medal (opens in new tab).

There's talk now that Benzema may never play for France again (opens in new tab), refusing the call to come to Qatar for the showpiece and with his relationship with Deschamps beyond repair. Perhaps he too will refuse his medal – the offer's going to be there, though.