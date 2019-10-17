Katic extends Rangers stay and vows to ‘help the club achieve something special’

Nikola Katic feels he can help Rangers achieve “something special” after signing a one-year contract extension.

The Croatian has committed himself to the club until the summer of 2023 after establishing his place in the starting line-up this season.

The 23-year-old has made 42 appearances since joining the Light Blues from NK Slaven Belupo last summer.

Katic told Rangers’ official website: “I feel it is really good for me and four more years here and I think that will help me to become a better player, a better person and to help the club achieve something special.

“I think it is a really good club for a young player, with this manager, a lot of fans and a lot of good players with experience from the Premier League and other leagues in the world that will definitely help me to grow every day and become a better person and a better player.

“We are in a really good position. The club is growing day by day, first in the league, and hopefully we will keep that until the end which is the key point.

“We are in a really good position and hopefully that will help me and my team-mates to become better players.”

Manager Steven Gerrard felt it was important to reward the centre-back’s determination to improve.

Gerrard said: “I am delighted for him. First and foremost, I think he deserves it, he is a player who comes in here on a daily basis and he tries to improve every day.

“He does everything to perfection really in terms of his preparation and I think that comes out in his performances.

Katic has grown in stature this season (Jane Barlow/PA)

“He is certainly someone who will put his body on the line for this club and he has certainly earned the contract extension.

“The message to Niko now is that this is the start again, you reset yourself and you go again and keep trying to play at that consistent level because he has become a fans’ favourite.

“He has got the utmost respect from my staff and myself. He is a player who we have done all we can to try and help grow and shape and we will continue to do that.”