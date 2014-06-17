Kawashima: Japan will not abandon attacking style

Goalkeeper Kawashima played as Ivory Coast came from behind to win Saturday's Group C clash 2-1, as strikes from Wilfried Bony and Gervinho reversed Keisuke Honda's opener.

The defeat means Alberto Zaccheroni's men face a difficult task to qualify from the pool, and they face a potential make-or-break encounter with Greece - who were humbled 3-0 by Colombia in their opening game - on Thursday.

But despite the mounting pressure, Kawashima is adamant Japan have no intention of sitting back in Natal.

"For four years now we have focused on attack," he told FIFA.com. "We want to keep the ball and move it forward, using all of our qualities and technical ability to score goals. This is how we will play. We will attack.

"This is the way Japan should play. Japanese players have very good technique and the agility to play fast. This is the way of football that is comfortable and natural to us."

While Kawashima's main role in the team is to prevent the opposition from scoring, the Standard Liege keeper believes he also has an important part to play in Japan's attack.

He added: "It's my duty to support the team when we struggle. My role is to stop the opponents' shots, and I try to support from behind so the forward players can go right for goal.

"It may sound strange, but I have to do my part to begin the attacks."