Kayode loaned to Girona after joining Manchester City

LaLiga newcomers Girona have made their latest loan signing from Manchester City, securing striker Olarenwaju Kayode until the end of the season.

City brought in the 24-year-old Nigeria international for a reported £3.5million from Austria Wien on Thursday.

Although the Premier League side have not officially announced the deal, Girona confirmed on Friday they had taken him on loan – adding to a City contingent of Pablo Maffeo, Aleix Garcia, Marlos Moreno and Douglas Luiz at Montilivi.

Kayode was the top scorer in the Austrian Bundesliga with 17 goals last season as Wien finished as runners-up behind champions Red Bull Salzburg.

El goleador de la Bundesliga austriaca reforzará el ataque del Girona. LLega cedido del August 18, 2017

Girona play their first LaLiga game at home to Atletico Madrid on Saturday, having concluded their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 win over City in midweek.