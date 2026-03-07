FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 43: Brazilians, Ballon d'Or bridesmaids and Bundesliga battles

If you love football, and you love crosswords, then here with FourFourTwo is exactly where you need to be.

PLAY NEXT (Image credit: Future) LAST WEEK'S FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 42

This is, of course, FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword, a weekly puzzle that combines a classic crossword with trivia about anything to do with the beautiful game.

If you’re new round here, it works exactly the same as the ones you’d find in the back of the newspaper, and you have no time limit, but we have included a clock, so you can pit yourself against your mates. In this week’s, look forward to hints on Italian Premier League winners, Brazilian goalkeepers and Stoke City sponsors.

Whether you’ve just executed a tactical masterclass or you’re left feeling like a manager after a heavy derby defeat, there is no time to dwell in the dressing room. We’ve scouted a fresh set of brain-teasers designed to push your footballing memory to the limit: all powered by Kwizly.

If you’re a true student of the continental game, it’s time to showcase your European pedigree. We are challenging you to name every player with over 150 appearances in UEFA club competitions, alongside a deep dive into the trophy cabinets to name every club to have won one of Europe's top five leagues since 1992. It is a test of longevity and silverware that only the most dedicated historians will survive.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

For those who pride themselves on spotting a player's journey from their youth contract to their final sunset in the dugout, we want you to name these 100 players from their career path. Combine that with a look at the most decorated sides on the planet by naming the 10 most successful clubs from each of Europe's top five leagues. From journeymen to giants, let’s see if your footballing IQ is truly elite.

If you need a break from the high-intensity stats, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Brazilian footballers wordsearch or the FourFourTwo's Big Premier League wordsearch for a more relaxed test of your vision? To stay ahead of the pack, subscribe to our daily newsletter for your morning dose of trivia delivered straight to your inbox. You can also claim your spot in the starting line-up by joining The Club: our free membership community where you can unlock secret hints, earn badges for your trophy cabinet, and fight for dominance on our global leaderboards.