Martin Odegaard exclusive with Guillem Balague for FourFourTwo: 'I believe this is going to be our year'

Martin Odegaard has been living with Arsenal’s past for almost as long as he’s been alive.

When the club last felt invincible, Odegaard was a small child in Drammen, Norway, kicking a ball against the walls of a family home with a garden already arranged around football.

He was too young to understand Arsene Wenger, the unbeaten season or what it meant to dominate England without losing once. But that Arsenal side became part of the game’s folklore, the standard by which everything that followed would be judged – including, improbably, a boy from Scandinavia who would one day have dinner with Wenger and even wear the captain’s armband.

Finally the bride?

Praying he can be the first Arsenal captain to lift the title since 2003 (Image credit: Unknown)

For Arsenal, the years since have been defined less by triumph and more by proximity. Close enough to touch the ultimate success, never close enough to claim it.



The club, especially in Northern Europe, has remained visible, relevant, occasionally memorable, and rarely decisive.

That’s the backdrop against which Odegaard now operates, as the central figure in the Gunners’ most convincing attempt to step out from that past. He doesn’t carry Arsenal’s history on his shoulders.

Like the rest of the team, he doesn’t cling to memory or reputation, like other big clubs do to get themselves out of trouble. This Arsenal side is young, sharp and demanding. At its heart is a captain who plays like someone trying to solve a problem.

Odegaard is the individual who gives this Arsenal side its clarity – and belief, too. The morning after a 3-2 victory at Bournemouth, in which he assisted a goal for fellow midfielder Declan Rice, he’s relaxed, reflective and measured.

Odegaard is a competitive animal with a captivating story and a clear idea of the road ahead. I ask how he feels the day after a key victory in a 5.30pm kick-off. “The next day is just about recovery,” the 27-year-old says. “Getting the body, getting the mind right. When we play evening games, it’s not so easy to sleep afterwards."

Declan Rice celebrates scoring his 2nd and Arsenal's 3rd goal with Odegaard vs Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in January (Image credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“Every footballer will know what I mean. That surge of adrenaline from performing, the nerves, living the game. Then you come home and suddenly you’re expected to go back to zero, to relax. Easier said than done.”

In his case, that transition is made in silence. By the time he gets home, his young child is already asleep, leaving little room for noise. “It’s tricky, but I’ve got a lot of experience with it now,” he says. “Having a family at home helps a lot, having people to come back to… when they’re awake.

“I try to sleep as long as possible in the morning, then start with the recovery routines. Today we’re off so I’m going to spend some time at home, then try to get the body right for the next game.”



We’re beginning to touch on what his world is really made of. Home is where it starts: with his wife, Helene Spilling – a dancer and a star in her own right thanks to her appearances on Skal vi danse, Norway’s version of Strictly Come Dancing – and their young son Matheo, born in December 2024, whose name Odegaard carries on his boots.

Odegaard of Arsenal gives a pre-match team talk prior to Arsenal's match vs Newcastle United in May 2025 (Image credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“To be a dad is unreal,” he says. “It’s an amazing feeling and gives a whole new meaning to life. Every day I just try to be the best dad I can be for him, to help him.

He’s still very young – just walking and running around a bit now – but as he gets older, I want to be there, to do what’s right for him and help him grow up in the best possible way.”

Family, he explains, is also where the game loosens its grip. “They make me feel good, make me relax,” he smiles.

“Just seeing the baby is a really good feeling and helps me a lot. Sometimes the best thing is not to think about football at all – to come home and step into a completely different world.”

"There are so many things he’s told me or noticed that I had never even thought about" Odegaard on Arteta's influence (Image credit: Getty Images)

A world of familiar faces, deliberately kept small. “I’ve always been very close with my people,” he says.



“I don’t have a big circle. The ones in it have always been around. Even today I have the same friends, and my family is really important to me. I don’t forget that.”

With Arsenal suffering so few defeats during the first half of this season, there have been more opportunities than ever to switch off after matches. “Sometimes there are things in the match that annoyed you,” he admits.

“Things you could have done better, even good things that you want to look at again. So sometimes I do that. But most of the time I come home and don’t think too much about the game. I leave it for the next day and switch off. I can do that.”

The perfect captain

Patrick Vieira was captain last time Arsenal won the league (Image credit: Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Odegaard was appointed permanent club captain by Mikel Arteta ahead of the 2022-23 season, a role that comes with responsibility but not, it seems, the power to bargain for a morning off after the most punishing night matches. The reality is less flexible by necessity.



“Sometimes we do that, sometimes we have the day off after a game,” he says. “But when you’re playing every three days, there’s not a lot of time. We need to come into the training ground, recover properly and analyse what’s happened, look at clips.”

Recovery isn’t an optional extra, but part of the work itself. “The main thing is the body,” Odegaard adds. “When you come in, everything is there for you – the physios, the treatment, the recovery work. I think it’s a good thing to be in the next day, to make sure your body is feeling right again.”