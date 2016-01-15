Kazim-Richards dropped by Feyenoord after threatening journalist

Feyenoord have opted to drop Colin Kazim-Richards from their squad for Sunday's Eredivisie clash with PSV after the Turkey international threatened Algemeen Dagblad (AD) journalist Mikos Gouka ahead of a news conference on Friday.

Gouka had written an article earlier this week questioning Kazim-Richards' attitude, claiming Feyenoord are slowly getting fed up with the 29-year-old after a number of small incidents.

Kazim-Richards confronted the AD reporter with his article on Friday and challenged him to a fight outside.

"I am waiting for you outside," the striker told the journalist. "You are going down. I will put you to sleep."

Gouka, meanwhile, explained that he was happy to discuss his article with Kazim-Richards, but the striker had different plans instead.

"He made it clear that he disagreed with my article," Gouka told AD.

"That's fine, because journalists always have opinions about players, so they can have their say about us as well.

"I asked him with which parts he disagreed, but he was only threatening me."

Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst already made it clear during the subsequent news conference that he was not happy with Kazim-Richards' behaviour and the Rotterdam side have now opted to punish the forward for the incident.

He will miss Sunday's clash with PSV and will have to report on Monday to explain his actions.

Kazim-Richards has mainly been reduced to the role of squad player this term after losing his starting berth to Michiel Kramer, scoring just once in 11 Eredivisie appearances.