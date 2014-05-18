Keane: Class of 92 not 'must-have' for Van Gaal

Interim boss Ryan Giggs has been assisted by class of '92 colleagues Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt since taking over from David Moyes last month, guiding the team to two victories from his four games in charge.

Current Netherlands coach Van Gaal is the man widely reported to be in line to take up the job on a full-time basis, with Giggs likely to form part of his backroom staff, but Keane is unsure whether his former United team-mates would be of any benefit to the Dutchman.

"It doesn't rock my boat," he is quoted as saying in the British press. "People go on about the old Liverpool boot-room and all this, but no it doesn't do ­anything for me.

"If it ­guarantees success, I would go for it. But does it ­guarantee success? No. I don't fall for all that.

"There have been coaches over the years at United when I was there - Jim Ryan had the United connection, Brian McClair had the United connection, Mick Phelan was there, and Brian Kidd.

"It is good to have that, but I don't think it is a must-have - particularly if you think you have to have three or four of them because they came through the youth team together."

Neville arrived at Old Trafford with Moyes, but remained at the club following the Scot's departure, and Keane feels the former Everton man should have considered his own position.

"Moyes brought in Phil Neville and everybody said it was great," he added. "I would like to ask Phil what did he bring to the party; and, when Moyes left, why didn't Phil leave with him?

"You would have to ask Phil. But I know what I would have done."