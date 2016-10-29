Keane: I've proved United wrong

Burnley centre-back Michael Keane believes he has proved Manchester United wrong as he prepares to lock horns with his former club.

Keane left Old Trafford for Burnley last year and the 23-year-old has since developed into one of England's best central defenders.

His form resulted in an England call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia earlier this month.

And Keane insists he does not regret moving on from Manchester ahead of Saturday's Premier League reunion at Old Trafford.

"It's nice to hear that some fans wish I was still there," Keane said via the Telegraph.

"When I left United, that was one of the things I had in my mindset – I wanted to prove them wrong, prove that I was good enough to play earlier. That is the sort of stuff that drives me every day.

"With all the help I've had here at Burnley, I think that is what I have done. I definitely don't regret leaving but, at the same time, I think had I stayed it could have been different.

"Had I had the option I probably would have stayed and tried my luck but I think leaving has been the best thing for me. Regular games have helped and hopefully when I go back on Saturday I can put in a good performance."