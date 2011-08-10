Keane 'probably likely' to be leaving Spurs

The Republic of Ireland skipper has failed to match the magic of his first spell at White Hart Lane since returning to the club after a brief stint at Liverpool in January 2009.

He has since spent loan spells at Celtic and West Ham United, and has been widely linked with a permanent departure from Tottenham in this summer's transfer window, with Blackburn Rovers, West Bromwich Albion and Bolton Wanderers all said to be considering a move.

And the 31-year-old has explained that he is expecting to leave N17 sooner rather than later.

"It's probably likely that I will be going but I can't really answer where to at the moment," Keane said.

"There's obviously a lot of speculation but there's still a couple of weeks to go and we'll see what happens.

"I haven't turned down anything. I think there's a few people talking to the clubs but that's all I can really say at the moment.

"I'm sure in the next couple of weeks it will be sorted out. It's very unlikely anything will happen before the weekend."

It had been reported that Keane was unwilling to leave the capital in search of a new club, but the former Wolves and Leeds United forward has denied that is the case.

"No, I'll move. I don't know why this story keeps coming out that I want to stay in London. I've never said that. I'm quite happy to go anywhere.

"For me, it's just about playing regular football and if that's outside London I'm not too bothered."

"Of course clubs have to agree a fee but, not being disrespectful at all to the Championship, if I got an option to play in the Premier League, I'm obviously going to take that.

"But there's been no talk of any Championship team."

Keane has played just 49 matches in two-and-a-half years since re-joining Spurs, scoring 15 goals.