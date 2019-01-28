Keane re-unites with O'Neill at Nottingham Forest

Roy Keane has returned to Nottingham Forest after being named assistant to manager Martin O'Neill.

It means O'Neill and Keane are re-united after a five-year spell with the Republic of Ireland that ended in November after the country suffered relegation to Nations League Group C.

O'Neill took over at the City Ground earlier this month following the departure of Aitor Karanka and it was widely expected Keane would follow.

The 47-year-old made over 100 appearances for Forest before establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in world football during a trophy-laden spell at Manchester United.

All smiles on Roy’s return January 28, 2019

He moved into management with Sunderland in 2006, leading the Wearsiders to promotion to the Premier League before resigning in December 2008.

Keane later had a mixed spell at Ipswich after which he worked as a television pundit.

On re-joining Forest, Keane said: "Obviously, I had great memories of my career here as a player, the club gave me my chance and I will always remember them for that.

"But it is a different challenge now and I am in a different position coaching the players. I am looking forward to it, a huge challenge ahead and 20 years out of the Premier League. It will be tough but I am looking forward to it."

O'Neill, also a former Forest player, enjoyed his first win in charge on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat of Wigan Athletic.

Forest sit ninth in the Championship, four points off the play-offs.

Keane added: "We will give it a good go, I have huge respect for Martin and the club and it fell into place nicely.

"I have seen the team a number of times over the last year or two and it is going to be tough but hopefully, with one or two signings, a bit of luck we can hopefully be competing."