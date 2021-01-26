Chiefs out for vengeance against Baroka after last season's title slip-up - Baccus

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus says the side haven’t forgotten about the devastating draw on the final day of last season, ultimately costing Amakhosi the league title, and they will use those emotions to drive them to victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The Glamour Boys led in last season's league title race all the way up until the final day of the season, when Bakgaga snatched a famous draw which allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to sneak in and pip Chiefs to the title as they won on the final day.

Although Chiefs have began to move on from that painful day under new coach Gavin Hunt, midfielder Baccus says they will use the disappointment as motivation when they come up against the team who denied them the title.

'You know they ended up drawing against us last season in the last game, which was disappointing. So, I think we have got a little bit of, how do I say ... disappointment and hurt, which we need to take into this game and use it to help us to drive and battle, and hopefully get a win,' Baccus told Chiefs’ media.

'Definitely, I think everyone is looking at the log every week, things are changing day in and day out, because there are a lot of games – Tuesday, Saturday; Tuesday, Saturday,' said Baccus.

'So, you know things are changing quickly but we're not really concentrating too much on that, we just need to concentrate on ourselves and getting results, and the rest is [elementary], we can't worry about people outside of us in other clubs.'

Blighted by injuries, Baccus has managed only five league appearances so far this season, but after three appearances in the last five games he looks to be finding his feet again.

'I’m getting a little bit more confident now, I think the boys are starting to get into gear, which is good,' Baccus said.

'You know, we’re getting a little bit of results under our belt and that’s all we’re looking for at the moment. It’s not about individual performances, it’s just about the team as a collective.'