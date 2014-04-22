Kehl out for two weeks with groin injury
Borussia Dortmund will be without captain Sebastian Kehl for two weeks after the midfielder suffered a groin injury.
Kehl will be hopeful of returning for the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich on May 17.
"Borussia Dortmund will be without Sebastian Kehl for the next two games," read a statement on the club's official website.
"The team captain is suffering from a torn muscle in his groin area and is expected to be out for two weeks."
The 34-year-old, who is set to retire at the end of next season, has started just 12 of Dortmund's 31 Bundesliga fixtures during an injury-hit campaign.
Kehl will miss fixtures against Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim.
Dortmund's final league game - at Hertha Berlin - takes place on May 10, a week before their cup showdown with Bayern.
