Kehl slams Dortmund fans over Hummels boos

Former Borussia Dortmund captain Sebastian Kehl has told the club's fans to accept Mats Hummels' wish to leave for Bayern Munich.

Dortmund announced last week the Germany international has set his sights on a move to the reigning Bundesliga champions and was subjected to jeers and offensive chants during the 5-1 win over Wolfsburg at the weekend.

Kehl has voiced his dismay at the behaviour of some Dortmund fans and urged them not to hold a grudge against the 27-year-old skipper.

"There is not really anything people can hold against him. He cannot be blamed for anything," Kehl told Hessischer Rundfunk.

"Not everybody will understand his desire to leave Dortmund for Bayern, but people simply have to accept it.

"The way the Dortmund fans treated him against Wolfsburg, I never experienced something like it before. This should not be happening, not at Borussia Dortmund."

Hummels' contract with Dortmund expires in June 2017, meaning they are likely to cash in come the end of this season in order to prevent him from leaving on a free next year.

They stressed this week Hummels will only be allowed to join Bayern for the right price.