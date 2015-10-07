Keita ruled out for five weeks

Roma have confirmed that midfielder Seydou Keita faces five weeks on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

The experienced Mali international was forced off in the first half of the 5-1 win against Carpi on September 26.

The Serie A side have stated Keita is making "good progress" on the problem, but have set his recovery period at just over a month after diagnosing damage to a tendon in his right thigh.

Keita, who has made six appearances this season, is expected to miss crucial Serie A clashes away to Fiorentina and Inter, as well as Champions League games home and away against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 35-year-old is also unlikely to be fit for the derby match with Lazio on November 8.