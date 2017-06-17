Keizer named new Ajax boss

Ajax have appointed Marcel Keizer as their new head coach, following the departure of Peter Bosz to Borussia Dortmund.

The 48-year-old Keizer, who was in charge of Jong Ajax last term, has signed a two-year deal with an option for one additional season.

"We had some very positive talks and I feel the club believes in me," Keizer commented.

"I was ready to start the new season with Jong Ajax again, but you never know what happens in football. This is a great opportunity for me.

"I cannot wait to get started, we will have to be ready quite early due to the Champions League qualifiers.

"Our goal is to build on the way we played in 2016-17 and make it a great season where we can challenge for silverware."

Keizer started his playing career at Ajax after coming through the club's youth academy and made four first-team appearances before leaving his boyhood club in 1989.

He started his coaching career at Argon and also worked at VVSB, Telstar, Emmen and Cambuur before returning to Ajax in 2016 to take charge of their reserve team.