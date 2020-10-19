Kekana, Manyama, Nurkovic makes final cut for Absa Premiership Goal of the Season
The Premier Soccer League have announced that Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Kaizer Chiefs duo Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season.
Kekana was nominated after the Sundowns captain grabbed the first Goal of the Month award for the season with this trademark long-range strike against Cape Town City.
Hlompho Kekana won the first goal of the month award for the 2019/2020 season of the #AbsaPrem. Over the years he’s scored several long-range goals especially against Pirates, will he do it again tonight?#SSDiski pic.twitter.com/3x7R1GT02CAugust 11, 2020
Meanwhile, Manyama made the final cut for his goal against Orlando Pirates when he found the back of the net with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, which secured a massive three points and won Goal of the Month for February/March.
CONGRATULATIONS to @KaizerChiefs forward @Lebza08ManyamaThe #AbsaPrem Goal of the Month winner (February/March 2020) as voted by YOU on https://t.co/PzR59r1S72 pic.twitter.com/UepajPUGqGAugust 10, 2020
Nurkovic continued Chiefs’ dominance of the monthly awards as he picked up the Goal of the Month for December 2019 after producing a superb volley to find the net against Bloemfontein Celtic.
#AbsaPrem Goal of the Month ⚽️(December 2019) Winner: Samir Nurković.A special thanks to the Amakhosi Faithful for voting!!❤️✌️#Amakhosi4Life #KaizerChiefs50 pic.twitter.com/tvhLj8yGxUJanuary 23, 2020
The winning goal will be announced at the PSL Awards on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 8pm.
