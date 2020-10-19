Trending

Kekana, Manyama, Nurkovic makes final cut for Absa Premiership Goal of the Season

By

Hlompho Kekana, Samir Nurkovic and Lebogang Manyama

The Premier Soccer League have announced that Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana and Kaizer Chiefs duo Lebogang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Absa Premiership Goal of the Season.

Kekana was nominated after the Sundowns captain grabbed the first Goal of the Month award for the season with this trademark long-range strike against Cape Town City.

Meanwhile, Manyama made the final cut for his goal against Orlando Pirates when he found the back of the net with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box, which secured a massive three points and won Goal of the Month for February/March.

Nurkovic continued Chiefs’ dominance of the monthly awards as he picked up the Goal of the Month for December 2019 after producing a superb volley to find the net against Bloemfontein Celtic.

The winning goal will be announced at the PSL Awards on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 8pm.