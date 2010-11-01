Kelantan revel in Malaysia Cup glory

Sathianathan had his suspension temporarily lifted to enable him to guide Kelantan from the bench to their first Malaysia Cup triumph in the event's 89-year history on Saturday with a 2-1 win over 2009 champions Negeri Sembilan.

That victory was greeted by a delirious Kelantan section of the more-than 85,000 sellout crowd at the Bukit Jalil national stadium, but Sathianathan's thoughts swiftly switched to the future.

"I will take a break for two months first and then decide. Don't forget, I could still be suspended for the next six months," Sathianathan said when asked of his immediate plans.

"I don't have a (written) contract, to be honest. My understanding with Tan Sri (Annuar Musa, Kelantan FA president) is based on a handshake. I did not want to be tied down."

Sathianathan was given the six-month suspension last month for comments he had made to the media about FAM decisions.