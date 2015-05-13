Kemp: West Brom drawing up transfer targets

West Brom assistant manager Dave Kemp said the club will be active in the transfer market, with a number of changes set to be made at season's end.

WBA's Premier League status is preserved for another season with two matches remaining, and Tony Pulis and his staff are already busy planning for next term.

Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has emerged as a possible target and Kemp said: "The club are going to have to be active, there's no doubt about that.

"There are players who haven't played too much and there are players we want to bring in.

"We have already started work. I've just been to a game abroad as has the manager.

"We do the leg work all season but we're now focusing in on targets and it's started.

"That doesn't mean players are going to start working through doors but we've started the work.

"We have narrowed down what was a great big list, and we know the names we're focusing in on."