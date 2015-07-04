Kenya 0 Ethiopia 0 (agg 0-2): Hosts sent out of CHAN qualifiers after second penalty miss

Kenya were sent crashing out of the African Nations Championship qualifiers 2-0 on aggregate after history repeated in a 0-0 second-leg draw against Ethiopia.

Kevin Kimani had seen a penalty saved in the closing stages of the first leg in Addis Ababa a fortnight ago, and Kenya failed again from 12 yards in the return clash at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Forward Ali Abondo hit the post as Bobby Williamson's side failed to make the breakthrough they needed and were dumped out of the tournament for home-based players.

Ramkel Lok had been denied by Kenya goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch early on before Michael Olunga was twice thwarted close to the half-hour mark for the hosts.

Ethiopia should have put their progress beyond doubt when Behailu Assefa missed after being put through on the counter-attack, before Lok was again denied by Oluoch.

After 60 minutes, Williamson's side were presented with a chance to reduce the deficit but Abondo hit the post from the penalty spot.

The Gor Mahia man was immediately replaced by Danson Kago, as Kenya failed to mount the comeback they needed.