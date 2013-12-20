Kerslake expects Mackay to manage Liverpool game

Manager Mackay - who last season ended Cardiff's 51-year exile from the top flight - has reportedly been told to resign or face the sack by owner Vincent Tan following disagreements in the media over a number of issues.

Transfer budgets, potential player acquisition and results on the field are all believed to be sticking points for the pair, with confusion continuing on Friday as Kerslake was sent to the club's pre-match press conference in place of Mackay, who was "unavailable", according to his assistant.

Kerslake looked to avoid questions on the chaotic situation that has engulfed the club, but he believes it is business as usual and that Mackay is preparing for the trip to Anfield on Saturday.

Asked whether the Scot will be in the Cardiff dugout this weekend, Kerslake said: "Nobody has said anything different to me.

"I am here to talk about the Liverpool match, I came in this morning and was asked to do the press conference.

"Malky is in the (training) pavilion as we speak, we are just here to talk about the game.

"As far as we're concerned, it's just another game. We've prepared this week as professionals."

Kerslake added that the build-up to the Liverpool game has been normal amid the reported discontent in the boardroom.

"It's been a normal week for us," he added.

"I'm here to talk about the Liverpool game. Every manager knows it's a precarious job, nothing changes.

"Malky's unavailable and I've been asked to do the press."

Cardiff are 15th in the Premier League, four points clear of the relegation places, following a run of one win in the last six games.