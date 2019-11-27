Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak suggests Pep Guardiola could stay at the club for "years to come"

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has hinted that Pep Guardiola could remain at the club beyond 2021.

Speculation has abounded in recent weeks that the Catalan could depart the Etihad Stadium next summer, a year before his deal expires.

Guardiola moved to quash such rumours earlier this week, insisting that he will not vacate his position before the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

However, many expect that the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona head coach - who has never managed the same club for more than four seasons - will not sign fresh terms in Manchester.

But Al Mubarak believes it is possible that Guardiola will still be in charge of City beyond summer 2021.

"Pep has been an incredible asset to this organisation," he told Sky Sports after an announcement that City Football Group have sold a stake of just over 10% to Silver Lake for £389.4m.

"We can speak about his managerial accomplishments for hours. But I think as a person, as an individual, as a friend, he's been a core part of what we've accomplished here over the last three years.

"He's very committed. We're committed to him. You've seen his interview a couple of days ago. We have a great relationship. We have a great environment here. The people around him, the team we have in place today, the relationships I have with them, this is really an environment that's conducive to success for both him and everyone involved in this organisation.

"So I'm very satisfied with his commitment and our commitment to him and I'm looking forward to the continuity of this for years to come."

This week's deal involving Silver Lake, an American private equity firm, values City Football Group at £3.74bn.

That makes it one of the most valuable sports companies on the planet, and Al Mubarak believes Guardiola has been essential to that development.

"Pep's achievements I think, no doubt, are integral," he added. "I think what we've accomplished over the last couple of years is remarkable. And that has had, I think, an overwhelming influence for the whole group."

City qualified for the knockout stage of the Champions League with a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

READ MORE

How one 1957 England friendly still leaves its mark across the country

Napoli are the only team to have beaten Liverpool this season – but now they're falling apart. Where has it gone wrong?

Andy Mitten column: Chris Smalling is in the form of his life at Roma – and could still return to Manchester United’s defence