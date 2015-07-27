Khedira returns to Juve training

Sami Khedira has returned to training with Juventus after recovering from the adductor injury that kept him out of Saturday's friendly defeat to Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany midfielder is yet to make his debut for the Serie A champions after arriving from Real Madrid but will be looking to build his fitness ahead of Wednesday's clash with Lechia Gdansk.

Goalkeeper Rubinho also missed the weekend fixture with an adductor problem and took part in an individual training regime on Monday, but the news is not so good for Fernando Llorente and Andrea Barzagli.

Llorente is expected to be sidelined for 10 days with an ankle injury, while Barzagli could be out for up to three weeks with an adductor tear sustained against Dortmund.

Juventus discovered on Monday that they would begin the defence of their Serie A title against Udinese before heading to last season's runners-up Roma for matchweek two.