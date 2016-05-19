Khedira ruled out of Coppa Italia final

Sami Khedira will play no part in the Coppa Italia final on Saturday, having been left out of Juventus' team list.

Khedira has been recovering from a calf injury but failed to return to fitness in time for the match against AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico.

The Germany international last appeared in the 2-1 Serie A victory over Fiorentina on April 24.

Khedira has been excluded from Massimiliano Allegri's 21-man squad for Saturday's final, despite being selected in the preliminary Germany team for Euro 2016.

It is a blow for Juve, who will also be without Leonardo Bonucci as the centre-back serves a suspension.

However, the pair will travel to Rome with the squad.

Juve will be looking to become the first Italian side to win a domestic double in successive seasons.