Khumalo set for Reading loan move

South Africa international Khumalo arrived at White Hart Lane from SuperSport United in January, before quickly being sent out on a four-month loan to Championship side Preston North End.

Despite impressing during the London side's pre-season trip to South Africa, the 24-year-old looks set to return to the Championship in the coming season, with Redknapp citing the need for the defender to familiarise himself with the English game.



"Yeah, it looks like it will happen,” Redknapp told KickOff.com when questioned on rumours of a temporary switch to the Berkshire side.

“We have the option of a recall in January, but it will be a good move for him. He’s a good lad.

“He lacks experience. This is only his first year. Also, I have experienced defenders like Ledley King, William Gallas, Michael Dawson, Younes Kaboul, Sebastien Bassong - it will be difficult for him to get into the team.

“He will be much better off going out on loan to gain experience and adapt to the lifestyle in England. I’m sure in a year he will come back a better player for it; then it will be up to him to prove whether he is good enough to start for Spurs.”