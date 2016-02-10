Ki: I had ice on my face for two days

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has revealed he spent two days with ice on his face after suffering concussion in a 1-1 Premier League draw at West Brom.

The South Korea international had a coming together with Stephane Sessegnon at The Hawthorns and missed Saturday's home draw with Crystal Palace as a result.

"I felt really dizzy after the game and had a big headache for a few days, but I feel good now," Ki told the club's official website.

"I tried to stop his shot and we both made contact with each other – it certainly wasn't intentional.

"I had a few days of rest and I had ice on my face for two days, but now I'm back in training and ready to play this weekend."

Swansea sit three points above the relegation zone ahead of this weekend's clash with Southampton.

"It's a big game for us, because we should have won the last two games," added Ki. "We know three points would be a big boost for us and it's another game at home, so we have to perform for the fans.

"Home games are crucial to us and we are determined to get maximum points."