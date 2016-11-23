Ki sidelined with broken toe

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is set for a fortnight on the sidelines after breaking a toe, the Premier League strugglers have confirmed.

The South Korea captain has suffered a fracture in the third toe of his right foot and is expected to miss Swansea's next two fixtures in a key period for the Welsh club.

Swansea - bottom of the table and five points adrift of safety - host Crystal Palace on Saturday before travelling to White Hart Lane to take on Tottenham on December 3.

Subsequent fixtures against Sunderland, West Brom, Middlesbrough, West Ham, Bournemouth and the reverse tie against Palace should give manager Bob Bradley fair idea of how his side will emerge from the fight for survival.

Ki has made 11 top-flight appearances for Swansea this season, including five starts.

The expected return of club captain Leon Britton from a tight calf should help soften the blow of the loss of Ki.