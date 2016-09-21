The kids are alright - Allegri

Massimiliano Allegri hailed his young players after they helped to inspire Juventus to a return to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Cagliari.

Defender Daniele Rugani, 22, making his first start of the season, scored the opening goal of a comfortable win in which Gonzalo Higuain and Dani Alves were also on target.

Allegri brought on 21-year-old Croatian winger Marko Pjaca in the second half and Juventus' fourth goal was forced in by 23-year-old Mario Lemina via a deflection.

The Bianconeri coach paid tribute to his younger players for their part in Juve's first win in three attempts.

He told Premium Sports: "We were very good immediately, giving intensity to the game.

"[Paulo] Dybala scored 19 goals last season and he played very well tonight.

"The kids did very well. After 2-0, we could slow down. We must also learn to manage the development of the game."

The result moved Juventus to the top of Serie A thanks to Genoa holding Napoli to a 0-0 draw, and Allegri urged his players to focus on their forthcoming matches against Palermo in Serie A and Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

"We must remain calm goals and make Saturday and Tuesday our aims," he said. "The important thing was to win again and get back to the top."

Higuain scored his fourth goal in five games after being restored to the starting line-up and Allegri refused to rule out a possible three-man attack featuring the Argentine alongside compatriot Dybala and Mario Mandzukic - who replaced Higuain in the second half - in the future.

"Last year Mandzukic was crucial and this year it will be the same. He can also play with Higuain," he added.

"[A three man attack] may happen in the league or in the Champions League. We just need to find the right balance."