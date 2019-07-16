Kieran Trippier set for shock Atletico Madrid move as clubs agree fee

Atletico Madrid are closing in on the signing of Tottenham right-back Kieran Trippier, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The England international has travelled to Spain to complete a medical ahead of a £20m move.

After impressing at the 2018 World Cup, Trippier endured a difficult season at club level despite Tottenham’s run to the Champions League final.

Mauricio Pochettino has been open to offers for the former Burnley man, who has also been linked with Manchester United, Juventus and Napoli.

However, Atletico have won the race for his signature and are expected to wrap up a deal in the coming days.

Diego Simeone has been on the lookout to replace Juanfran, the long-serving right-back who departed the Wanda Metropolitano at the end of last season.

And after deciding against a move for Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin, the Atletico boss is set to complete his eighth signing of the summer in Trippier.

READ MORE

Why Aston Villa's spending spree ISN'T like Fulham's nightmare summer of 2018

10 big, disastrous signings who cost managers their jobs