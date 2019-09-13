Kilmarnock count on Findlay and new arrivals

Kilmarnock defender Stuart Findlay has returned to training following an ankle injury ahead of the visit of Hibernian.

A handful of new signings could make their debuts – strikers Osman Sow and Harvey St Clair, defenders Connor Johnson and Stephen Hendrie and goalkeeper Jan Koprivec.

Full-back Ross Millen and striker Innes Cameron miss out through injury.

Hibernian will run the rule over Vykintas Slivka after the Lithuania midfielder returned from international duty with swelling on his ankle.

New signing Jason Naismith could make his debut following his arrival on loan from Peterborough on deadline day, and fellow defender Ryan Porteous is pushing to be involved after playing for the full 90 minutes as Scotland’s Under-21s beat Croatia during the international break.

Tom James played in a friendly match on Wednesday and could be in contention to return from an ankle injury. David Gray and Martin Boyle (both knee) are still absent and Darren McGregor (abdominal) remains a doubt.

Provisional Kilmarnock squad: Branescu, O’Donnell, Hamalainen, Findlay, Bruce, Power, McKenzie, Dicker, Wilson, El Makrini, Brophy, Millar, Frizzell, Thomas, Burke, Sow, St Clair, Johnson, Hendrie, Koprivec.

Provisional Hibernian squad: Marciano, Maxwell, Stevenson, Whittaker, Naismith, Jackson, Hanlon, Porteous, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Slivka, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi.