Kilmarnock cut Rangers’ ticket allocation for final-day clash at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock have decided to slash Rangers’ ticket allocation for their Rugby Park clash on the final day of the Ladbrokes Premiership season.

The travelling Gers support would normally be given both the Chadwick and Moffat Stands on their visits to Ayrshire.

But with Steve Clarke’s side battling Aberdeen for a European slot, Killie chiefs have decided they will hand over only the Chadwick Stand to the Ibrox faithful on May 19 as they look for a bumper home crowd to cheer them over the line into third place.

The club’s main shareholder Billy Bowie said: “Kilmarnock is a family club and we want to make sure Rugby Park is an enjoyable and safe environment for people to enjoy watching football.

“As promised, we have worked with and listened to feedback from our leading supporters’ groups in a real effort to encourage and inspire the next generation of Killie fans.

“After the game we’re encouraging all Killie fans to stay in the stadium and watch one of the most memorable Killie teams in recent memory complete their traditional lap of honour complete with a few words from our manager Steve Clarke.”

Killie and Aberdeen are both locked on 38 points, with Clarke’s side ahead on goal difference going into the final five games of the season. The teams meet at Rugby Park on Saturday.