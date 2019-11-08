Kilmarnock defender Hendrie looking forward to facing old Hamilton team-mates

Kilmarnock defender Stephen Hendrie has been keeping quiet amid the mind games of some of his former Hamilton team-mates.

Hendrie is looking to make his home debut when Accies visit Rugby Park on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who left Hamilton in a big-money move to West Ham in 2015, said: “It will be good to face my old club, some of my best mates still play there and hopefully I will be playing against them.

“I have been speaking to some of the boys and you don’t tell them anything but they are saying: ‘I can’t wait to come up against you’ and ‘I hope you are playing’.

“But it’s a game of football so I just get on with it.

“I played against them the last game of the season for Motherwell when I was on loan and we won that, but this one is more of a fixture.

“They have been playing well and proving everybody wrong every year.

“Everybody seems to want them out the league but they just keep staying in the league. Fair play to them.”

Hendrie made his debut off the bench in the defeat at Aberdeen last weekend after signing on a short-term deal.

“I’ve not had a lot of game time since I came back but I have enjoyed it and hopefully I get my chance now and hit a bit of form,” the left-back said.

“When your chance comes you just need to take it.”