Kilmarnock miss chance to go top of Championship after draw at Dunfermline
By PA Staff published
Kilmarnock missed out on the chance to go top of the cinch Championship as lowly Dunfermline held them to a goalless draw.
Dunfermline came closest to scoring when Efe Ambrose’s free-kick rebounded off the crossbar.
Declan Glass saw his last-minute effort held by Jakub Stolarczyk in the home goal, while Stephen McGinn was also denied for Kilmarnock.
Derek McInnes’ side stay second on goal difference, with leaders Arbroath also held at Morton.
