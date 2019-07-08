Kilmarnock sign Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu on loan

Juventus goalkeeper Laurentiu Branescu has become Angelo Alessio’s first signing as Kilmarnock manager.

The 25-year-old Romanian has joined on a season-long loan from the Italian champions.

Alessio worked with the former Romania Under-21s international during his time as assistant to Antonio Conte in Turin.

Branescu first arrived at Juve in 2012 but has not broken into the first team and has spent time on loan elsewhere in Italy along with clubs in Hungary, Cyprus, Croatia and Lithuania as well as Dinamo Bucharest in his homeland.

He told the club’s official website: “I am very glad to be here and I hope I can play my part in the club enjoying another great season.

“I’ve been made to feel very welcome so far and I can’t wait to play in front of the Killie fans.”

Branescu will compete with Jamie MacDonald for the goalkeeper’s jersey following the end of Daniel Bachmann’s loan deal from Watford.