Kimmich backed to succeed Lahm by Rummenigge
Joshua Kimmich could be the man to fill Philipp Lahm's boots at Bayern Munich when the versatile full-back retires at the end of the season.
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge believes Joshua Kimmich is the ideal candidate to succeed Philipp Lahm as the club's right-back next season.
Lahm recently announced that he will retire from professional football at the end of the 2016-17 campaign after over 500 appearances in all competitions for the club.
Bayern have already secured the services of Sebastian Rudy from Hoffenheim for next term as a potential replacement, but Rummenigge feels Kimmich is perfect for the job as well, even if the 22-year-old himself prefers a role in midfield.
"Joshua Kimmich is the right-back of the German national team at the moment," Rummenigge told Bild. "And Joshua is a Bayern player...
"I think he already showed at Euro 2016 that he has a lot of quality and that he can play at right-back.
"Of course, it is Carlo Ancelotti's decision in the end whether he uses him in midfield or as a right-back.
"But I think Joshua is clearly an option for us in that position, even if it is not easy to replace Lahm."
