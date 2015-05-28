King joins Bournemouth as QPR rebuild begins

Bournemouth's preparations for the Premier League have continued with a third signing in as many days, as Blackburn Rovers winger Josh King heads to Dean Court.

The permanent captures of Artur Boruc and Adam Federici have bolstered Eddie Howe's goalkeeping options for the top-flight.

And his potent attack has now been boosted by Norway forward King, who turned down a new contract at Ewood Park in order to join Bournemouth.

King made 72 appearances for Blackburn after joining from Manchester United in 2013, catching the eye in last season's FA Cup, as he netted a hat-trick against Premier League side Stoke City.

One of the sides making way for Bournemouth, QPR, were also busy on Thursday, adding two new players to their squad as they adjust to life in the second tier.

A day on from confirming the departures of Joey Barton, Richard Dunne and Shaun Wright-Phillips, among others, QPR announced the double signing of Swindon Town pair Massimo Luongo and Ben Gladwin.

Australia international Luongo was named player of the tournament at this year's Asian Cup as Australia went all the way on home soil, while versatile midfielder Gladwin scored eight goals as Swindon reached the League One play-off final.