Kirchhoff nearing Bayern exit

Defender Jan Kirchhoff is on the verge of securing a move away from Bayern Munich, the Bundesliga champions have confirmed.

Kirchhoff has not travelled to Doha for a mid-season training camp, with the club revealing the 25-year-old is "away with his agent concluding negotiations for a possible transfer".

First-team opportunities have been limited for Kirchhoff since arriving from Mainz in 2013, making just seven league outings for the Bavarian giants.

Kirchhoff spent much of that time on loan at Schalke, but only made 20 appearances in all competitions during an injury-marred 18 months in Gelsenkirchen.

Kirchhoff's permanent departure from the Allianz Arena now appears imminent and reports in Germany suggest he is heading to Sunderland to finalise a move to the Premier League.

However, after Nicolas Lombaerts and Leroy Fer failed medicals on Wearside during the close-season, it remains to be seen whether injury-prone Kirchhoff can prove his fitness.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Gaudino could be on his way to Swiss outfit St Gallen after his father told Blick negotiations were "well advanced".