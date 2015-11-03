Klaassen extends Ajax contract

Ajax attacking midfielder Davy Klaassen revealed he did not feel ready to leave the Eredivisie club after signing a contract extension until 2019.

The Dutchman – who won the first of his four international caps for Netherlands in 2014 – joined the club's youth academy in 2004 and was handed the captain's armband at the start of the campaign.

Klaassen, 22, has made 108 appearances for the club and was keen to extend his stay at the Amsterdam Arena despite having three years to run on his current deal.

"It is a good moment to extend my contract. I am really happy with it," he said

"I didn’t have any doubts when I signed it."

He added: "Ajax is really my club. I have been here for so long and I don’t want to leave quite yet."

Klaassen has scored five goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Ajax this term.