Klaassen out, Fer in for Netherlands games
Davy Klaassen has been replaced by Leroy Fer for Netherlands' games against Mexico and Latvia due to a groin injury.
Guus Hiddink's side take on Mexico in a friendly in Amsterdam on Wednesday, before hosting Latvia at the same venue in their fourth Euro 2016 Group A qualifier four days later.
They will be without Ajax midfielder Klaassen, after it was revealed on Monday the 21-year-old had sustained a groin problem.
Klaassen, who made his only senior international appearance to date in a 2-0 friendly defeat to France in March, has been replaced by QPR's Fer.
Fer was part of Louis van Gaal's squad at the World Cup in Brazil, and featured as a substitute in both of the previous two qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Iceland.
After finishing third in Brazil, Netherlands have made a stuttering start to their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign, with just three points to their name from the opening three matches.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.