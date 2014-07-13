Klinsmann: Germany are favourites in final

Three-time World Cup champions Germany and dual winners Argentina will renew acquaintances when they go head-to-head in Rio de Janeiro.

After West Germany avenged their 1986 final loss to Argentina with victory in 1990, a reunited Germany have enjoyed great success against the South American nation.

Germany have eliminated Argentina in the quarter-finals of the past two World Cups in 2006 and 2010.

And United States coach Klinsmann, who was part of the West Germany team that beat Argentina 1-0 in the 1990 final, believes his old side are ready to lift the trophy for a fourth time.

"Germany-Argentina is a very special final because of the history," said Klinsmann, who came up against Germany in Group G at Brazil 2014.

"I think, in both finals, the better team won. In 1986, Argentina with Maradona, had the better side, and in 1990, when I had the pleasure to be part of that team, we were clearly the better team.

"Even if it wasn't such a nice final, ending with a penalty-kick and it was only 1-0. But we were clearly the dominating team in that game.

"I think, now, the favourite is Germany. I think Germany has all the tools in the world to finish things off.

"But, still, you've got to find ways and you can't concede a goal against a very dangerous Argentina side so you have to respect them.

"Looking from the outside, Germany are favourites."

Klinsmann added: "I want them to finally bring the World Cup back after 24 years of waiting.

"I think they're ready for it. I think they have the quality to win it."