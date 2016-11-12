Klinsmann not concerned by Mexico defeat

Jurgen Klinsmann insisted losing to Mexico was "not a problem" for United States in their World Cup qualifier in Columbus.

The German coach opted for a new-look 3-5-2 formation for his side's opening fixture of the Hexagonal stage on Friday but it failed to deliver the result he wanted as Rafael Marquez snatched all three points for the visitors in the closing stages.

Mexico's 2-1 win was the first time the USA have lost at Mapfre Stadium, the visitors having lost 2-0 there in each of their past four qualifying campaigns.

Despite seeing that run come to an end, Klinsmann was not worried about their stuttering start and is confident they can put it right when they visit Costa Rica next week.

"The message is very simple: We've got to go down there [to Costa Rica] and get a result, which we will do," Klinsmann said. "It's the first of 10 qualifying games.

"Obviously Mexico is the biggest one we play, but we always know that with Mexico it goes eye to eye, it's going to be a nail-biter, and sometimes it goes their way and then the other times it goes our way.

"So it was not a problem but obviously it's disappointing, no doubt about it — we don't want to lose this game."