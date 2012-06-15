Klinsmann out of Spurs running
By Nick Moore
Jurgen Klinsmann has ruled himself out of the running to replace Harry Redknapp as Tottenham Hotspur manager.
Redknapp left his role at White Hart Lane on Thursday after almost four years at the club.
Former fan favourite Klinsmann emerged as a contender to undertake the vacant managerial position with the club, along with David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Andre Villas-Boas.
However, the 47-year-old, who currently coaches the USA national team, will not be succeeding Redknapp at the club, according to publicist Roland Eitel.
"It just isn’t a realistic proposition for Jurgen [Klinsmann] at the moment," Eitel said.
"He has very fond memories of White Hart Lane and needs no reminding that it is a big job.
"He has the utmost respect for Tottenham, but the timing isn’t right."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.