Klinsmann out of Spurs running

Redknapp left his role at White Hart Lane on Thursday after almost four years at the club.

Former fan favourite Klinsmann emerged as a contender to undertake the vacant managerial position with the club, along with David Moyes, Roberto Martinez and Andre Villas-Boas.

However, the 47-year-old, who currently coaches the USA national team, will not be succeeding Redknapp at the club, according to publicist Roland Eitel.

"It just isn’t a realistic proposition for Jurgen [Klinsmann] at the moment," Eitel said.

"He has very fond memories of White Hart Lane and needs no reminding that it is a big job.

"He has the utmost respect for Tottenham, but the timing isn’t right."