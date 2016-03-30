Klinsmann: U.S. sent a clear message

The U.S. national team sent a "clear message" with its 4-0 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying win over Guatemala, according to coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

The U.S. moved up to second place in Group C in the fourth round thanks to first-half goals from Clint Dempsey and Geoff Cameron, as Graham Zusi and a late Jozy Altidore strike sealed a comfortable victory in Columbus, Ohio, on Tuesday.

Klinsmann had been severely criticized following Friday's 2-0 away defeat to the same opposition but felt his side bounced back with a strong performance.

"[It was a] perfect way to respond to the disappointment from a couple of days ago," he told reporters. "It's been a long couple of days analyzing that [defeat to Guatemala] and correcting it, but I must give many compliments to each one of them for a very clear message. We are on top of the game and in the driving seat again."

He added: "Obviously it is a long road to Russia, and to every World Cup, as we know. Here and there are setbacks and there is a moment that doesn't work out in the perfect way. I think we started well with the four points in the beginning, then obviously that game on Friday night caught us on the wrong foot, but there is a very good spirit in this group.

"It is a team that starts to melt [jell] more and more. Obviously we bring in some younger, some fresh players and they need to get integrated and this is happening one step at a time, sometimes a bit better and sometimes a step backwards.

He added: "Our wish was to get [17-year-old debutant] Christian Pulisic on the field and part of our future. I think he's come on for a few minutes and you've seen the talent that he has.

"It's a long way to the World Cup and our job as coaches is to help these players in their path, in their development. Sometimes it goes well, like tonight where it goes perfectly. And sometimes you have a little knock, like we did a couple of days ago. But we are on track. Now we put this to one side because we are hungry and excited for the Copa America."