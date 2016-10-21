Klopp backs Sturridge to bounce back

Jurgen Klopp believes Daniel Sturridge's form drop can be a "good moment" for the Liverpool forward.

The England international is without a Premier League goal since April, including seven matches – four starts – this season.

Klopp feels Sturridge, 27, can learn from the difficult period, ahead of Liverpool hosting West Brom on Saturday.

"I think this is a good moment for Dan. It is not easy for him," he told UK newspapers.

"Most of his time in his life football has been so easy because he is so skilled. The right moment, easy goal, simple goal.

"The job to do for him, for all of us, before he ends his career is not to think about when he had a moment like this."

Sturridge is yet to play 90 minutes in a league game this season, with Roberto Firmino getting a chance centrally.

Klopp said he still saw the forward's talent time and time again in training.

"If we have a shooting exercise, there are still tears in your eyes when you see him and think, 'Oh f***ing hell, what is that? That is unbelievable," the German said.

"But then you see the games. There are no easy one, two, three situations where he could have scored and you think 'he should have scored'.

"I've been here a year, and even I have thought in some moments: 'Ball, Sturridge, goal. Oh no'. There are moments when you think he should score and he doesn't but you have to carry on."