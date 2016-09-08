Klopp calls for Anfield noise

Jurgen Klopp is keen for an expanded Anfield to roar Liverpool to greater heights this season.

The Reds face champions Leicester City in their first home match of the season after their opening three Premier League games were scheduled on the road so renovation work on the famous old ground could be completed.

The upshot is an increased 8,500 capacity thanks to a new Main Stand and Klopp, who led Borussia Dortmund for seven years before their famously vociferous Signal Iduna Park faithful, is a fan of his revamped surroundings.

He told a pre-match news conference: "Yesterday was my first day at Anfield since the Chelsea game [at the end of last season]. It's really, really impressive. What they've done there is amazing.

"Eight-thousand more fans in the stadium. That's more power and we should use this wonderful opportunity.

"Four points doesn't feel too good but it's not really bad. We've had three away games in the Premier League - tough start."

Klopp will be without midfielder Emre Can and centre-back Ragnar Klavan against Leicester due to respective ankle and knee problems, but forward Sadio Mane is available after returning to training.

He expects a tough challenge against a counter-attacking Leicester City – if not the now infamous mastery of possession Liverpool failed to use to their advantage in the 1-0 loss at Burnley last month.

"Leicester are aggressive, well organised, very direct. Their big strength is the counter attack." Klopp said.

"I don't think we'll have 80 per cent possession against Leicester."

On Liverpool's performances so far this season, the manager conceded it has been a mixed bag, although he is not overly concerned.

"We had one of the best 30 minutes against Arsenal I saw until now," Klopp added. "It was really good. A deserved win.

"I know it's difficult but we played a really good game against a team like Burnley, but I would say 15 times we missed the last pass.

"We played against Tottenham, a long time really good. We could have won or lost there. I watched again and I thought the draw was a fair result. Our problem was in the second half we were too direct.

"It's a very young season, we have to develop things. Nobody plays at their best."