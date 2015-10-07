Klopp can be Liverpool 'immortal' - Hamann

Jurgen Klopp can become an "immortal" at Liverpool if he is appointed manager, according to the club's former midfielder Didi Hamann.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Klopp is expected to be named Brendan Rodgers' successor on a three-year deal.

Hamann, a Champions League winner at Liverpool, backed his German countryman to be a success.

The 42-year-old said if Klopp was given time to settle, he could lead the club back to their former glories.

"I know managers always say they know all about the history and tradition of clubs when they arrive, but no-one can really be expected to know that when they first come in," Hamann was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

"It took me maybe six, 12 months to realise exactly what Liverpool was all about. When I went to my first Hillsborough memorial service, I started to think a bit deeper about what this club truly means, and what it represents.

"If he gives himself 12 months to take it all in and understand fully what the club and the fans are all about, then I really do believe he can be an immortal at Liverpool.

"Jurgen is a top-class manager, and he has the passion to connect to the people."

Klopp led Dortmund to two Bundesliga titles, while they were Champions League runners-up in 2012-13.

Hamann said the 48-year-old's ability to connect with supporters was part of the reason he would be successful.

"At Liverpool, it is pretty important the fans take to you and they will take to him from day one," he told Sky Sports.

"He will interact with them, he will try to be one of them and that's why I see it being a pretty successful partnership.

"He would be a very good appointment, he would certainly be my choice out of the managers who are in the running for the Liverpool job because he has got a passion and a love for the game that would fit in well."