Klopp confirms Teixeira not joining Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has given up hope of bringing Shakhtar Donetsk attacker Alex Teixeira to Liverpool before the transfer deadline.

The Anfield side had earmarked the Brazilian forward as the ideal addition to their squad and the 26-year-old claimed they even tabled an official offer for him.

Shakhtar turned down Liverpool's offer for the versatile attacker, though, and slapped a €50million price tag on their star man, which has proven beyond Liverpool.

"I am not sure what would be best for the journalists out here," Klopp said at a news conference when asked about incoming transfers.

"I could say that something might happen or I can say the truth, which is there will not be incoming transfers. No, you can finish work for the day.

"The players returning from injury are our new signings."

However, Klopp suggested there could still be some outgoing transfers on deadline day.

"I am not 100 per cent sure about outgoing transfers," he added.