Klopp content to work with what he has

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested he will work on his squad's defensive capabilities rather than do more business before the transfer window closes.

The German watched on as Liverpool sealed an enthralling 4-3 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday to open their Premier League campaign.

Having fallen behind, Liverpool romped into a 4-1 lead with four goals in 18 minutes either side of half-time, before allowing Arsenal back into the contest by conceding twice more.

The visitors held on, with Klopp acknowledging his side must make improvements, although it appears he would prefer to do that on the training ground than in the transfer market.

Klopp has already reinforced his backline by signing Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan, the latter partnering Dejan Lovren at centre-back on Sunday.

"It gives us confidence and knowledge that we can score goals and on the other side there's no alternative than to defend together," Klopp told his post-match media conference.

"And only then can you have a chance in the Premier League.

"4-3 is obviously a spectacular result but it's not a result you want lots of times during the season. When you're good enough to score four goals you need to avoid [conceding] three.

"We'll see [about transfers]. We will try with training and analyse things but until the 31st of August why should I decide anything?

"We will see what happens and injuries can always happen unfortunately but improvement, in my understanding, is about training and using the quality you have.

"Today we were far away from showing our whole quality. There were a few nice signs, a few not so nice signs and that's all - let's carry on."