Klopp coy on Teixeira but new signings still on for Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has refused to discuss a possible Liverpool bid for Alex Teixeira but says further January signings are a real possibility.

Reports surfaced this week that the Anfield club had made a bid for prolific Shakhtar Donetsk forward Teixeira as they aim to bolster a struggling attack.

Klopp would not be drawn on whether the Brazilian is indeed a target but admitted he will continue to explore options in the market, having already signed defender Steven Caulker on loan.

"There's nothing to say about this. We can talk about any player in the world if we had time for it," he told the media when asked about Teixeira on Friday.

"If we find a solution, for both transfer windows, a player who could help us as soon as possible, of course we will try it.

"Nothing specifically changed my mind. If we see a good player and there's a longer time to work together than three games, and we think it's possible to do something that we would do in the summer. I think we should remember the price.

"That's all. It was a little different with Steven Caulker. He's done really well. He's in a good way."

Liverpool have been without injury-stricken striker Daniel Sturridge since the defeat to Newcastle United in December and Klopp has once again stressed they must be patient over the England international's return.

"You can't be nearly fit, then playing, then injured again, then nearly fit, then playing, then injured again, then during training something like injured again, and then you say after five days 'come on' to pick the day you get him and then he gets the next injury," Klopp added.

"We have to be patient. That's not my best skill, to be honest! But in this case I have no other choice."

Klopp also confirmed Adam Lallana is a doubt for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Norwich City on Saturday.