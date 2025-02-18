'Did I say no to Liverpool last summer? Yes, I did. But I'll be very clear: if this offer had come at the end of August, just before the end of the transfer window, I would have accepted it' Reds target admits he turned down Arne Slot's project

Liverpool's superb season in the Premier League is thanks in some part to Arne Slot.

The former Feyenoord boss, who took over from Jurgen Klopp ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, has tactically tweaked the Reds to become a new-found monster when it comes to finding the net consistently.

But keeping goals out at the other end has also been a huge bonus, with Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher both playing their part in helping Liverpool to what looks like a certain Premier League title come May.

Ligue 1 star says he 'turned down' chance to join Liverpool

Slot has seen his side lose just once in the Premier League so far this season (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

So why would you then, for all of the reasons listed above, turn down a move to Anfield when excitement on Merseyside seems higher than ever?

Although questions are yet to be answered when it comes to the future of a few players in particular, surely anyone in the right frame of mind would jump at the chance to sign for Slot and play under him?

Liverpool have been a joy to watch so far this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

For former Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, however, he decided a move to England and more precisely, Liverpool, was not to be in the summer of 2024.

It has emerged that the 32-year-old was offered the chance to sign for the Reds but opted against the idea.

"Did I say no to becoming Liverpool's number 2? Yes, in June, I said no," Lopes told Foot Mercato. "I'll be very clear: I didn't have that option in mind at all. I told myself that I had to keep playing, that I had fire in my legs, and that I couldn't put my bum on the bench, even if it was at Liverpool, Bayern, or elsewhere.

"But I'll be very clear: if this offer had come at the end of August, just before the end of the transfer window, I would have accepted it, I would have left and I would have shut my mouth." Today, Lopes hopes to make a splash at Nantes, which he joined this winter.

Anthony Lopes in action for Ligue 1 side Nantes (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool's goalkeeping department looks pretty set beyond the summer, with Valencia shot-stopper Giorgi Mamardashvili set to join the club in July 2025.

Liverpool are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park.